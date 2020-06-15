Several Cowboys, Texans players test positive for COVID-19, reports say

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent. Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday, June 15, 2020, that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering.(AP Photo/Roger Steinman, FIle)

(WFLA) – Several Dallas Cowboys players and several Houston Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the news on Monday.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is among the players.

Elliot also tweeted on Monday, saying, “HIPAA?”

“My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning,” Elliot tweeted.

According to Yahoo Sports, the exact number of players to test positive from each team is unknown.

Further information was not immediately available.

