Several Cowboys, Texans players test positive for COVID-19, reports say

(WFLA) – Several Dallas Cowboys players and several Houston Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the news on Monday.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is among the players.
Elliot also tweeted on Monday, saying, “HIPAA?”
“My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning,” Elliot tweeted.
According to Yahoo Sports, the exact number of players to test positive from each team is unknown.
Further information was not immediately available.