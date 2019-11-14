Set a playdate with downtown Clearwater building new playable city

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Clearwater is coming to life like never before.

Urban Conga is a design firm bringing the idea of a “playable city” to our own backyard.

Playable cities use creative and interactive installations and design in public spaces to engage the community and increase social interaction.

This will offer a unique route to achieve that goal, adding social value that impacts a city’s identity, health and even economic prosperity.

You can check out the development of Clearwater’s playable city at the design space downtown at the corner Cleaveland and Oceola.

On November 22, Clearwater is hosting an event for you to get a hands-on experience to help build these ideas. Click here to learn more.

Here are some ideas your neighbors have already come up with:

laser target wall

interactive street map

solar powered pathways that power fans

percussion wall

garbage can that says “Thank you!” when trash goes in

sidewalks light up to teach dance steps

DIY t-shirt and sticker press

light reduced glass for people with sensitivity

instructional ASL videos at bus stops to learn while you wait

CLICK HERE to learn more about Urban Conga’s playable cities.