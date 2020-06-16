US 98 reopens after deadly crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly crash shut down the northbound lanes of US Highway 98 for a few hours Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said one person died in the crash, which happened near Clubhouse Road in Highland City.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for about four hours.

“We will provide information about the crash when further details are available,” the sheriff’s office said.

