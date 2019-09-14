Sept. 14 celebrates National Sober Day

National Sober Day takes center stage Sept. 14 on the calendar of holidays.

According to the National Day Calendar, the unofficial holiday encourages people to celebrate sober life and bring awareness to addiction.

If you’re not celebrating living sober yourself, you’re encouraged to show support for those who do by joining them in sobriety for a day.

“Encouragement of one day fuels more support and awareness, leading to long-term sobriety,” the holiday site says.

National Day Calendar offers ideas for your day of sobriety: Look up recipes of mocktails; plan activities that don’t require alcohol for fun; text a friend or family member in recovery.

LATEST STORIES: