Sunday starts out warm and dry with a few clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s and quickly rise into the upper 80s this afternoon. Rain chances will be low, but a few showers could pop up as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. Most of the rain will be inland today so the coast should stay dry.

It stays fairly dry throughout much of the week with lows in the mid 70s and highs near 90 degrees. Tropical moisture works its way into the Bay Area from the south Friday and into next weekend so rain chances will be much higher.