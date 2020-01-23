Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Senators react to case presented so far in impeachment trial

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues, the Senators who will ultimately decide his fate are speaking out.

For Senate Democrats, the first few days of the President’s trial have been revealing.

“I really appreciated that the house managers walked us through chronologically all of the information they had,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

Senator Duckworth says some of the most compelling evidence was video of remarks by the President and administration officials.

“For example, videotape of Mr. Mulvaney saying of course there was quid pro quo, we do it all the time,” said Senator Duckworth.

Some Republicans, like Indiana Senator Mike Braun, said they have seen nothing to convince them the president did anything impeachable.

“And I was looking for one new piece of information rather than just a repackaging, or a re-marketing. I didn’t see it,” said Senator Braun.

Democrats, like Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, hope the evidence convinces at least some Republicans to call for more witnesses.

“Well, I will be very disappointed if at the end of this we don’t have at least four Republican colleagues willing to join with us,” said Senator Stabenow.

Braun says more witnesses would only complicate the trial.

“And when you talk about the witnesses, and that will be reciprocal if we get to it. And then the whole discussion gets murky, because they think all of our witnesses are irrelevant. You know, I don’t buy that,” said Senator Braun.

Democrats could wrap up their case on Friday, then attorneys for the President promise a strong defense.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps"

After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles"

Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference"

Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference"

Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim"

Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say"

Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking"

Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre"

Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication"

Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges"

Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking"

Road Rants: SunPass collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: SunPass collections"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss