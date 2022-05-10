WASHINGTON — The Senate on Monday passed bipartisan legislation that would extend security protections to immediate family members of Supreme Court justices amid heightened tensions over a forthcoming abortion ruling.

The bill, introduced last week by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, sailed through with unanimous support. The measure, known as the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, now heads to the House.

It would provide security similar to protections for family members of certain executive and legislative branch officials.

“We must act to ensure Justices and their families are protected from those who wish to cause them harm by extending Supreme Court police security to family members,” Cornyn said in a statement before the vote, citing “the events of the past week.”

