Senate approves measure to limit Trump on military force against Iran

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Thursday, the Senate sent a message to President Trump: If you want to wage war, you’ve got to get our approval first.

Both Republicans and Democrats approved the War Powers resolution to rein in the president’s ability to commit military action, although President Trump is likely to kill the measure.

Eight Senate Republicans voted with Democrats Thursday to limit President Trump’s ability to use military aircraft against Iran.

“There should be a thoughtful process always when we commit troops,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) . He was among those who voted in favor of the measure.

“I don’t think that this administration has been serious-minded enough when we’ve decided to move troops in or out,” said Brown.

The vote came in response to the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last month.

“Passing this resolution is a first step towards protecting our service members and our interests in the region,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-WA).

Despite eight Republicans breaking party ranks to support the measure, others like Lindsey Graham and John Thune argued the resolution damages the President’s ability to keep the country safe.

“I think its an unconstitutional intrusion on the ability of any commander in chief to defend the nation,” said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“I also believe that the president has the authority and indeed the responsibility to protect the united states from imminent threats,” said Senator John Thune (R-SD).

The administration says Congress authorized the attack on Soleimani 17 years ago, when it approved the war in Iraq.

Senator Dick Durbin says it’s time for Congress to step up and take back its constitutional authority to declare war.

“It’s a responsibility that most members of Congress talk about a lot, but frankly don’t want to face,” said Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL).

The White House says President Trump is likely to veto the measure.

