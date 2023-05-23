TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican Sen. Rick Scott issued a formal travel advisory Tuesday warning the state of Florida is “openly hostile toward Socialists, Communists, and those that enable them.”

In an announcement, Scott said the advisory is in direct response to the Biden Administration’s “attempts to erase capitalism and the system that has brought prosperity to Florida.”

“Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by Socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration,” the advisory states.

Scott added any attempts to spread the “oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings” would be rebuffed by Florida residents. The former governor turned senator said attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida would be met with “laughter and mockery.”

He added the situation would be “far more dangerous” in parts of Central and South Florida whose residents learn the “horrors of Socialism” from Cuban, Venezuelan, and other Central and South American immigrants.

The advisory comes days after the NAACP issued its own travel advisory for Florida, citing legislation surrounding AP African American Studies classes and other controversial legislation.

In an email to 8 On Your Side, the Governor’s Office called the NAACP’s travel advisory a “stunt,” referencing a response DeSantis made about previous travel warnings.

“We get involved in these stupid fights,” DeSantis said. “This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine.”