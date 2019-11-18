Can’t see the video player above? Click here to watch live.
DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a semi-truck overturned under the Interstate 75 overpass on State Road 52 in Dade City.
There is no word on injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol says two westbound lanes will be closed until further notice.
News Channel 8 has a crew headed to the scene.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump says he’ll ‘strongly consider’ testifying in impeachment hearings
- Semi-truck overturns under I-75 overpass in Dade City
- Unlicensed caregiver with criminal history can still work at ALF under Florida law
- Taco Bell recommends blending its tacos into soup to serve on Thanksgiving
- Girl denied school photos because of her hair gets magazine-worthy shoot with photographer