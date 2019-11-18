Live Now
Sheriff: Over 100 people arrested in Hillsborough County human trafficking sting

Semi-truck overturns under I-75 overpass in Dade City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Can’t see the video player above? Click here to watch live.

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a semi-truck overturned under the Interstate 75 overpass on State Road 52 in Dade City.

There is no word on injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol says two westbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

News Channel 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss