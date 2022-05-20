TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, a non-profit organization, will host a “yard sale” where people can buy or sell a variety of photographic equipment this weekend.

“With photography, the equipment is a very big part of the process,” Florida Museum of Photographic Arts Executive Director Zora Carrier, PH.D. said. “Unlike other practices, the experimentation is a big part [of what] photographers like to do and try new technology and new approaches.”

The yard sale event benefits the museum and is free for the public to attend with the usual price of museum admission. Museum members are able to sell their equipment by filling out an application.

If you are not a member and want to sell, you can find out how to become one through the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts website.

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts Yard Sale will be held on May 22 from 2-4 p.m.

Registration is also open for the museum’s summer camps that run from June 6 through Aug. 5. The curriculum will include photography, painting and writing.

“We work with kids on photography classes for many different reasons. Photography is a wonderful skill for any job preparation,” Carrier said. “It also encourages communication skills and there is so much problem solving; there’s learning about science while you explore photography.”

The museum is open daily starting at noon. General admission information can be found on their website.