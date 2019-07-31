Live Now
Seesaws installed between U.S.- Mexico border fence

by: CNN Newsource

SUNLAND PARK, NM (WFLA/CNN) — Ten years later, a California artist’s light-hearted vision for the wall separating the United States from Mexico was realized.

Seesaws were installed between the border fence so kids on both sides can play together. Some adults jumped in too.

These are in Sunland Park, New Mexico, which is separated by a steel fence from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture

Professors from U.C Berkeley and San Jose State University came up with the idea.

Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello drew up the design of the ‘teeter-totter wall’ back in 2009 and it finally became reality a decade later.

In an Instagram post, Rael said the event was, “filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the border wall.”

