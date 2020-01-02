See PGA stars at 94th annual golf event in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WLFA) – Golfers from all around the globe are hitting the greens for the New Year’s Invitational in St. Petersburg.

The 94th annual amateur golf event not only has a local history but also a national promise.

The event that has been held continuously for almost 100 years, has spawned numerous PGA players.

It’s a chance to get a look inside the life of these young guns – and the older ones, too.

The New Year’s Invitational in St. Petersburg will tee off at the St. Pete Country Club at 11 a.m. Thursday. It will continue until Jan. 5. Admission is free.

