A curious manatee swam up to a rescue team during a training.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and the Pinellas County Technical Rescue Team were greeted by a curious manatee during a training session this week.

The sea cow swam up to the team while they were training for water rescues.

The training helped crews determine how they would respond to a major flooding with a large scale event, such as a hurricane.

Firefighters asked residents to have a plan and be prepared for the storm season.

A curious manatee swam up to a rescue team during a training.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that manatees are considered one of the state’s keystone species. A manatee’s behavior can alert researchers to environmental and habitat changes that may otherwise go unnoticed in Florida’s waterways for an extended period of time.

FWC said that the main threats to manatees are collisions with boats and the loss of warm water habitat.