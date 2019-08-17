SEE IT: Heavy rain leads to flooding in Tampa Bay area neighborhoods

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scattered downpours continued Saturday, ending what was already an incredibly rainy week in the Tampa Bay area.

Throughout our area, many neighborhoods have been dealing with flooding or standing water due to the heavy rainfall we’ve seen.

In St. Petersburg, video submitted by WFLA viewer Sonya Radford shows a street flooded in the area of Bartlett Park. WFLA Photojournalist Joseph Brown went to Dell Holmes Park in St. Pete to check the conditions and found a manhole cover being pushed up by overflowing water.

The entrance to the park’s playground was also flooded.

Pinellas County isn’t the only area dealing with flooding and excess water. 8 On Your Side’s Avery Cotton met a family in Valrico Friday night that has been forced to resort to using canoes to get around.

Photojournalist Paul Lamison saw such heavy rain in South Tampa that it appeared a set of stairs turned into a makeshift waterfall.

Earlier Friday, Paul Lamison was in Pasco County where neighbors shared their frustrations over flooding. They told him it happens every time there’s heavy rain in the Holiday area.

Manatee County has also been saturated with rain, making it difficult for some people to get around. John Rogers spoke with families there on Friday evening.

Do you have videos or photos of severe weather impacting your area? Send them to online@wfla.com