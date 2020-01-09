See horses play on sand at first-ever St. Pete Beach Polo Classic

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Game of Kings is coming to Florida’s iconic Pink Palace.

The first-ever St. Pete Beach Polo Classic will have horses galloping on the sand during matches this weekend.

All full 3 on 3 beach polo matches will encompass 4 Chukkas each and will include professional polo teams and scoring.

The two-day Beach Polo Classic will be at the Don CeSar on January 11 and January 12.

In the tournament seating viewing area, spectators can watch the matches and enjoy a cash bar cocktail service.

