The second season of the popular Nat Geo WILD series, SECRETS OF THE ZOO: TAMPA, premieres Sunday, July 12. The six-part series, filmed entirely at Tampa’s award-winning Zoo, shares the behind-the-scenes stories of amazing animals and the dedicated team entrusted with their care. From rescued manatees needing 24-hour critical care to the notable birth of an endangered white rhino, the series features an array of compelling stories that highlight the Zoo’s mission to protect and preserve animals, while helping to inspire the next generation of wildlife champions.

The series is produced by Emmy-winning, Tampa-based Remedy Television + Branded and premieres on Nat Geo WILD on Sunday, July 12, at 9/8c. The first season is currently available on Disney + and Amazon.

Coinciding with the premiere, the Zoo is offering limited capacity behind-the-scenes tours with the “stars” from the show which offer exclusive updates on viewer’s favorite animal stories. Visit www.zootampa.org/secrets-of-the-zoo for more information.

About SECRETS OF THE ZOO: TAMPA

With the success of SECRETS OF THE ZOO, set at the Columbus Zoo, Nat Geo Wild takes cameras to the Sunshine State to film the incredible stories that take place at ZooTampa. Home to an exotic cast of animals with a stellar team of humans devoted to them, ZooTampa provides unprecedented access that allows for unparalleled visual storytelling. Revealing the ecstatic highs of a new arrival to the tearful farewell to an old friend and showcasing both the cute and cuddly animals and the stunning apex predators, SECRETS OF THE ZOO: TAMPA is the ideal destination for anyone who loves animals.

About ZooTampa at Lowry Park:

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is operated by the Lowry Park Zoological Society, an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to excellence in conservation, education, recreation and research. The Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is featured among the “Top 25 Zoos in the U.S” by TripAdvisor. The Zoo is located at 1101 W. Sligh Avenue in Tampa, and is open seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours for select events. For more, visit www.zootampa.org.