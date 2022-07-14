(NBC News) — A second teenager is accused of murder in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia last month, authorities said Wednesday.

The 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, surrendered and will be charged with 3rd-degree murder in the killing of James Lambert, a spokesman for Philadelphia County District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an email.

The arrest came one day after a 14-year-old boy was charged with 3rd-degree murder in the June 24 assault, part of which was recorded on security cameras and released by the Philadelphia Police Department last week.

Both teens will be charged as adults, the DA’s office spokesman said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.