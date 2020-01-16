Second Lady Karen Pence praises Art of Valor program in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – While Vice President Mike Pence was in Tampa for his “Keep America Great” rally, his wife, Karen and daughter-in-law, Sarah, were in St. Petersburg.

The two visited the Morean Arts Center’s Art of Valor Program. It’s a non-profit program where veterans can create glass art.

Chris Stowe, a veteran himself, is a co-founder of the program. He admitted he had no idea how well therapeutic art would work.

“It’s centering, it’s focussing. I end up not even worrying about anything while I’m here,” said Stowe. “It’s all focusing on the glass. As you guys saw, if I don’t pay attention, it will fall. It will crash.”

Stowe demonstrated the technique for the Second Lady and let her give it a shot. It’s not as easy as it looks. After the demonstration, there was a round table discussion. Karen Pence praised the group for the work that they are doing.

“People don’t understand art therapy. It is not arts and crafts,” said Pence. “It is therapy and what we started discovering at Walter Reed and doing all sorts of research this year is that art therapy is one of the most successful forms of therapy for PTSD.”

Karen Pence added she has gotten feedback from a number of veterans who claim using art as therapy works better than any drug.

“Everyone I’ve ever talked to had stories similar to yours where they said, wow, this changed my life,” said Pence. “Because it changes the brain. That’s what it does. We are actually now taking pictures of the brain and we’re seeing it before and after.”

