Related video: Intruder kicks famous Florida eaglet, search for Harriet continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another egg was spotted in the nest of M15 and F23, two bald eagles made famous by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam and its 24/7 live stream.

F23 laid a second egg on Monday afternoon. Southwest Florida Eagle Cam viewers spotted the first egg of the season on Friday.

“Just months ago we were crossing our fingers for a successful mate/bond and now we have two eggs!” Southwest Florida Eagle Cam posted on Facebook.

This is the first season with M15 and his new mate, F23. M15’s previous partner, Harriet, vanished in February and was never seen again, leaving him to care for the eaglets. M15 successfully raised their young, E21 and E22, to fledge.

The eggs are expected to hatch in about 35 days. You can watch the eagles anytime with the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.