Sebring volunteer firefighters climb 110 stories in memory of crews killed on 9/11

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Two volunteer firefighters climbed 110 stories Sunday morning in memory of the firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical personnel who died Sept. 11.
The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters Olivero and Laird both carried a picture of a firefighter lost on that day with them on their climb.
The climb took place at the Sebring International Raceway.
