SeaWorld Orlando offering free unlimited entry to Florida teachers

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Teachers will be able to attend SeaWorld Orlando for the next year free of charge.

The offer is good for K-12 public school teachers in Florida.

Teachers can sign up here using their Department of Education number. Teachers must pre-register online. The deal is not available at the gate.

The card provides Florida teachers with unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through August 31, 2020.

Florida state certified preschool, day care and home-school teachers, as well as college professors, are also eligible.

SeaWorld Orlando has been offering teacher’s free admission since 1998.

