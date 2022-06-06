ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando is offering a complimentary Florida Teacher card to all active and certified K-12 grade school teachers.

The card gives teachers unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through Aug. 2022.

“In recognition of the importance SeaWorld places on education and the critical role educators play in shaping the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the next generation of global citizens, SeaWorld will offer free admission for Florida certified K-12 classroom teachers to amplify their educational efforts both in and out of the classroom,” the park’s website stated.

To quality for the deal and see the the offer, users must be registered with ID.me, using their teacher ID. The offer is not available at the park.

“If you are a private school teacher: Please bring a letter from your principal on official letterhead stating that you are a teacher along with a Florida Picture ID and Paystub to the front gate. The staff at the front gate will verify your eligibility and provide you with your Florida Teacher Card,” according to official rules.