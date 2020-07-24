Seasonal Afternoon Storms on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another hot day in Tampa Friday, look for more of the same on Saturday. Overnight temps will be mild in the mid 70s.

Saturday shower and storms will develop early in the afternoon in inland locations with storms pushing toward the coast. The rain chance is seasonal near 40%. High temps will be near 92 in the afternoon.

Sunday a surge of deeper moisture moves through bringing up the rain chance to 60%. High temps will be near normal at 90. Monday rain chances drop back to 40%.