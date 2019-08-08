Missing 10-year-old Florida boy found safe

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) – UPDATE | Deputies have located a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Dakota Davis was found safe Thursday morning.

Further information regarding his disappearance was not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY| Authorities in Marion County are asking for help locating a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Ocala.

Dakota Davis was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday in his bedroom at a home in the 7800 block of Highway 40 in Ocala.

He was discovered missing around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Dakota was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue or gray sweatpants. If you have any information on Dakota’s whereabouts, please call 911.

LATEST STORIES: