Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Search underway for missing, endangered Highlands County man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing endangered man.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Kevin Wayne Grice was last spoken to by telephone on Thursday at 11 p.m. 

Grice advised at the time he was at a friends house watching a movie. The friend’s identity and location are unknown.

Grice is a severe diabetic and does not have his medication with him. He needs medication three times daily. 

Grice is described as 5 feet 11 inches, with shaved brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown as to what he was last wearing.

He also drives a white 2005 Dodge Dakota with FL tag #LMMA38. 

If anyone has information or has seen Grice please call 863-402-7200

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss