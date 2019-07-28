Search underway for missing, endangered Highlands County man

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing endangered man.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Kevin Wayne Grice was last spoken to by telephone on Thursday at 11 p.m.

Grice advised at the time he was at a friends house watching a movie. The friend’s identity and location are unknown.

Grice is a severe diabetic and does not have his medication with him. He needs medication three times daily.

Grice is described as 5 feet 11 inches, with shaved brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown as to what he was last wearing.

He also drives a white 2005 Dodge Dakota with FL tag #LMMA38.

If anyone has information or has seen Grice please call 863-402-7200