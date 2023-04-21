TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway for an inmate who deputies said escaped a work release program in Tarpon Springs.

Pasco County deputies said they are assisting Tarpon Springs police officers and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office with searching for Patrick Carlson, 31.

Deputies said Carlson was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. in the Mandarin Drive area of Tarpon Springs. They believe he may have fled northbound on foot or biked into the Anclote area of Pasco County.

Anyone with information on Carlson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.