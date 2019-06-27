Search underway for American couple missing in Barbados

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Two Americans traveling in Barbados are missing after they took a rented personal watercraft out to sea and did not return Monday, according to the country’s national police.

The Royal Barbados Police Force said it is seeking public assistance to locate Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, who were both wearing life jackets when they were last seen.

The police marine unit and Barbados Coast Guard searched as far as the Bridgetown port but did not find the couple or the jet ski, police said.

Authorities also checked with the management of the discovery bay hotel, where Suarez and Devil were staying, but neither had returned to the hotel.