TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County family is hoping a $4,000 reward will come with answers as the desperate search for a missing woman intensifies.

Tonya Whipp has been missing for two months and now police have enough reason to believe she could be in danger. On Tuesday night, a vigil was held in an effort to find her.

With bowed heads and heavy hearts, more than 100 people gathered in a circle of unity and strength to bring Tonya Whipp back home. The 38-year-old woman was last seen two months ago.

“I hope she’s still alive,” Donna Martin said. Martin is one of Tonya Whipp’s sisters, who are pleading with the community to help find her. “Right now, we’re going through hell, and that’s the truth,” said Martin.

Over the last week, the investigation has intensified. Detectives scoured a nearby home where they believe she was last spotted.

Dedicated volunteers are also working with police to find her.

“We’ve been using drones, people on foot, and people in vehicles,” said Nico Tusconi, co-founder of ‘We Are The Essentials.’ “We’re using a variety of assets.”

The organization was founded by retired law enforcement and military members.

The group has been scouting areas of interest before sending approximately 150 volunteers to nearly a dozen locations over recent days.

Whipp was last seen in late May when she didn’t respond to several calls and messages from family. When her sisters went to her home, Tonya and her Labrador were gone.

Since then, Tanya’s sisters have been banning together to build momentum in the case.

“We’re going to continue to search for her and keep our hope alive as best we can,” said Martin.

Statement from Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie:

“We have enough CONFIRMED (as opposed to speculation) information we are upgrading Tonya to missing endangered. As such, crime stoppers is offering $3,000 and a private anonymous donor is offering $1,000 for information leading to Tonya’s whereabouts.”