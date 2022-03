NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for three boaters they said went missing off the coast of New Port Richey early Friday morning.

They said Chance Mercier, Alex Miller and Lydia Douglas were last seen in a 21-foot white and blue rec boat at around 2:40 a.m.

Anyone with information can call Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-896-6188.

