Sea turtle found dead with spear through its head at Florida national park

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — Wildlife officials and federal investigators are looking into the death of a sea turtle that was found with a spear through its head near Biscayne National Park, The Miami Herald reported.

The green sea turtle was found Friday afternoon near Elliot Key by a group of anglers fishing the flats, a park’s service law enforcement ranger said.

The animal had been poached, according to park officials who are trying to find the person responsible.

Sea turtles are a threatened or endangered species. Killing a sea turtle can result in a criminal conviction. Offenders can also be tried civilly. Anyone who is convicted may face up to one year in prison and/or a maximum fine of $100,000.

Those with information about the dead sea turtle are being asked to call National Park Service investigators at 305-242-7740.