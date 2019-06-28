Scooter rider hit by semi-truck dies in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man that was left in critical condition after the scooter he was riding collided with a semi-truck has died.

Police say 33-year-old John Michael Edgerton died Wednesday as a result of the injuries he suffered.

The accident happened June 20 on S. 20th Street near Stuart Street in Tampa.

According to police, Edgerton was riding a Lime e-scooter in the far right lane near the curb and for an unknown reason, veered into the path of a northbound semi-truck.

The driver of the semi remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Police say Edgerton was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet.