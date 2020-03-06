Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Schumer on fiery speech: ‘I shouldn’t have used the words I used’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, is defending himself after a speech outside the Supreme Court Wednesday that Republicans, and Chief Justice John Roberts, thought crossed a line and implied a threat of violence against the conservative justices on the court.

In the fiery speech, Schumer said two Supreme Court justices would “pay the price” for their decision in an abortion case.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, attacked Schumer on the Senate floor for his threatening statements.

“If any American had these words shouted at them from a sidewalk outside their office, they would hear these threats as personal,” McConnell said.

President Donald Trump also took a swing a Schumer, tweeting that he “must pay a severe price for this.”

“Schumer has brought great danger to the steps of the United States Supreme Court!” another one of Trump’s tweets read.

Roberts fired back at Schumer, saying, “…threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate ─ they’re dangerous.”

On Thursday, Schumer tried to take his statements back.

“I shouldn’t have used the words I used,” Schumer said. “They didn’t come out the way I intended to, my point was there would be political consequences. Political consequences for President Trump and Senate Republicans.”

But some Republicans want more than an explanation or apology.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, wants the Senate to vote on censuring Schumer for his comments.

“The Democratic leader should know better, and the bottom line is, Schumer does know better this was a piece of political theater,” Hawley said.

Even Schumer’s defenders said his speech was a poor choice of words.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Addressing cancer patients concerns about the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addressing cancer patients concerns about the coronavirus"

Health department breach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health department breach"

Sarasota based 24-hour hand sanitizer company sees a spike in sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota based 24-hour hand sanitizer company sees a spike in sales"

Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial"

Sick Pasco Co. woman claims ER doctor told her she had coronavirus, says Health Dept. said otherwise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sick Pasco Co. woman claims ER doctor told her she had coronavirus, says Health Dept. said otherwise"

21-foot flamingo unveiled as new main terminal art at Tampa International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "21-foot flamingo unveiled as new main terminal art at Tampa International Airport"

McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries"

Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles"

the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos

Thumbnail for the video titled "the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos"

Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed"

Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour"

8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss