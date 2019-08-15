School bus crash snarls traffic on Interstate 4; no children on board

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A school bus with no students on board crashed on Interstate 4 Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The crash occurred near McIntosh Road in Dover, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

I-4 UPDATE: Crash involving school bus on WB I-4 @ McIntosh is clearing. School bus has moved on. Only 2 lanes are open at this time. County Line to McIntosh – 60 MINUTE DRIVE. pic.twitter.com/WR6jB2xyfl — @WFLAtraffic (@WFLAtraffic) August 15, 2019

News Channel 8’s Meredyth Censullo reports the scene is almost clear and two westbound lanes are open at this time.

