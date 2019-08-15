Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

School bus crash snarls traffic on Interstate 4; no children on board

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A school bus with no students on board crashed on Interstate 4 Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The crash occurred near McIntosh Road in Dover, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

News Channel 8’s Meredyth Censullo reports the scene is almost clear and two westbound lanes are open at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss