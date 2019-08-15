School bus crash snarls traffic on Interstate 4; no children on board

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A school bus with no students on board crashed on Interstate 4 Thursday morning.
No injuries were reported.
The crash occurred near McIntosh Road in Dover, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
News Channel 8’s Meredyth Censullo reports the scene is almost clear and two westbound lanes are open at this time.
