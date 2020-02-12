Schakolad Chocolate Factory handmakes unique sweet treats

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Schakolad Chocolate Factory is a custom chocolate boutique tucked in amid the trendy shops and restaurants of St. Petersburg’s Snell Arcade district.

The mother-daughter run business churns handmade chocolate daily to soothe all of your cravings.

Owner Jane Rakestraw said chocolate made perfectly will shine, melt in your mouth, and has a nice crack when you break it.

Rakestraw gave 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross another insider tip for chocolate lovers everywhere – don’t freeze it.

The sweet treat master said when you change the temperature of good chocolate the cocoa butter rises to the top giving the candy a powdery taste.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Schakolad Chocolate Factory.