TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is a much drier start to the day. Rain chances will slowly increase to about a 50% throughout the day for scattered showers and storms. A few showers are possible along the coast this morning but the majority of storms today will likely be east of I-75 this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be a little hotter today with more sunshine expected. Highs will be in the low 90s with feels like temps well above 100 degrees. Stay hydrated and takes breaks in the shade when possible.

It’ll be mainly dry again tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Friday will feature a similar weather pattern with high in the low 90s. A few coastal morning showers and a 50% afternoon rain chance.

Rain chances will come down a touch over the weekend as a more typical summer pattern returns. That means it’ll be hot in the afternoons with highs in the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms will pop up in the afternoons and be scattered through the evening.

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking two active tropical systems.

Tropical Storm Bret has strengthened up a bit overnight as it continues to move toward the Windward Islands. However, wind shear is expected to increase over the next 24 to 48 hours which will inhibit further strengthening. The wind shear increases in the Caribbean Sea and this will likely tear Bret apart over the weekend. Bret is not forecast to be a tropical system past Saturday evening.

Tropical Depression Four formed from the tropical wave behind Bret. It will move northwest and strengthen over the next few days before encountering stronger winds and likely weaken by mid-next week.