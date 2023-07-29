Sunday starts out with a coastal shower or two, but most of us will stay dry through about lunchtime. Then isolated to scattered storms will form along the coast and eventually move inland later in the day. Temps start out around 80 degrees with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures over 105 degrees.

Expect a similar pattern Monday, but Tuesday a cold front moves into the panhandle which means showers will arrive earlier in the morning along the coast Tuesday and Wednesday before the front dissipates.

Fewer showers and storms are likely Thursday and Friday with mainly pm storms next weekend. Highs all week will rise into the low to mid 90s with lows around 80 degrees.