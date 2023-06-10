There could be a few coastal showers Saturday morning especially north of Tampa with warm and muggy temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms that develop along I-75 early in the afternoon will move inland late today with highs around 90 degrees.

This onshore pattern continues on Sunday, but with lower rain chances as showers along the coast continue to move inland Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s Sunday morning with highs once again around 90 degrees.

All next week rain chances will be low as showers and storms move inland as the coast stays relatively dry. Lows next week will be in the upper 70s across the Bay Area with highs in the low 90s.