Temperatures this morning will be warm as they start out low and mid 70s. Highs will be in the mid 80s with scattered showers and storms moving through. Most storms will be in our inland communities, but we could see a coastal shower or storm late this afternoon/evening.

Leftover showers will linger early Monday morning before the sky clears. It will be very comfortable with lower humidity and highs a bit cooler, in the upper 70s to around 80.

Tuesday morning will be chilly with lows in the 50s before a nice warm up into the low 80s. Highs rise to the upper 80s by the end of the week with the next best rain chance coming with a cold front Friday night into Saturday.