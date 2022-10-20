TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BOO! The only thing that might be scarier than Halloween for some is marriage but this year, the Pinellas County Clerk’s Office will offer a Halloween-themed wedding ceremony room to combine the two.

Those interested can say “I Boo” in the themed wedding ceremony room located at the Downtown Clearwater Office. Couples can get hitched in the special room from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31.

The spooky fun doesn’t stop there, as couples can choose their attire and wear Halloween-inspired costumes or go the traditional route.

The Pinellas County Clerk’s Office said that couples can have up to 10 guests attend their special ceremony, but they intend for spaces to be limited so couples need to register online to reserve their spot.

According to the clerk’s office, a wedding photographer will be offered for a $10 fee, and wedding certificates can be purchased for $5.

The clerk’s office will still offer a non-themed wedding ceremony for couples and additional themes will be available throughout the year for various holidays and occasions.

“Our group Valentine’s Day Wedding ceremony is an event that our citizens always look forward to,” Pinellas County Clerk Ken Burke said in a statement. “I’m excited we now offer themed ceremonies year-round for couples to celebrate their love.”