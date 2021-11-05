Attention homeowners: Save money by collecting rainwater in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Need to save money so you can “make it rain?”

St. Petersburg is offering rebates to stormwater utility customers who help the city collect rain to conserve safe drinking water.

Through the city’s Rainwater Rebate Program, residents can get rebates for installing catchment devices like rain barrels, rain totes and rain gardens. The city is offering a $50 rebate for each barrel, a $100 rebate for each tote and a $100 rebate for each garden.

“Collecting rainwater from 1,000 square feet of roof during a 1/2″ rain can yield about 300 gallons of water to be used for watering lawns and landscaping,” the city said in a press release. “This not only conserves potable (drinking) water, but also reduces the amount of stormwater runoff from the property.”

To qualify for the rebate, residents must attend a free rainwater harvest workshop, and meet other criteria. Those who complete the workshop could receive a free rain barrel.

To sign up for the workshop visit stpete.org/WaterWorkshops. For more information, call 727-892-5611 or email RainwaterRebates@stpete.org.