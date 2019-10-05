Saturn easy to spot this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jupiter put on a show in the night sky earlier this week and now it’s Saturn’s turn.

Jupiter is the fourth brightest object in the sky behind the sun, the moon and Venus. The planet was unmistakable as it sat next to the moon Thursday night.

The moon has continued east the past few nights and Saturn will now become easy to spot.

On Saturday night, the moon will sit next to Saturn as a pair before the moon sets just after midnight.

Keep in mind when looking at the night sky, planets do not twinkle like stars do. This is a good double-check that what you’re seeing is indeed a planet.

Heading into the next couple of weeks, Venus will re-emerge in the night sky and become the brightest planet again.