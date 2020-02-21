Sarasota woman’s emotional support bird missing for several weeks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – A heartbroken Sarasota woman is working to track down her emotional support animal, which has been missing for several weeks.

Tracy Zito said “Tequila” flew out of the window after her dog scared it on Jan. 25.

A neighbor claimed he found the bird the next day and took it to animal control. The bird was taken to a Sarasota County Animal Services, but when she when she called the shelter, they said they had already adopted it out.

“I felt like I was punched in the gut. I tried so hard to find her,” Zito said.

A Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says the bird’s whereabouts are still unknown.

