SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota woman has been arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire with infant twins and three women inside.

On New Year’s Eve, officials with the Sarasota Police Department were dispatched to a home on Palmadelia Ave. around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Following the detective’s investigation, it was revealed that Andrea Allen, 35, of Sarasota, set the house on fire after a fight broke out between her and two women inside.

According to officials, Allen left the house around 11 p.m. on Dec. 30. When she returned a few hours later, two women victims were talking in a bedroom with the window open. The victims told police they believed Allen overheard the conversation.

Moments later, Allen entered the home and demanded that one of the women leave. During the argument, police stated that Allen walked outside to retrieve a gas can and returned to the home with a lighter in one hand and the gas can in the other.

Allen then entered the living room and told the victims, “you think I’m playing?” According to police, one of the victims yelled at the second victim in her bedroom to warn her.

While the argument was going on, one of the victim’s 1-year-old twins were sitting on the couch. Officials stated that the victim grabbed the twin boys and ran outside. Once outside, the woman victim witnessed smoke coming from the house and saw Allen jump out of the bedroom window.

According to police, Allen along with one of the women victims, 35, were taken to the burn unit at Blake Medical Center for treatment. Following the fire, the Sarasota Police Department detectives and arson investigator returned to the scene for a follow-up investigation.

On Dec. 31, detectives executed a search warrant around 6 p.m. and found a lighter and clothing “covered in accelerant fluid.”

Allen was arrested after being treated at the burn unit and is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail on no bound, according to reports.

The 35-year-old suspect faces five counts of attempted murder while engaged in arson. Police stated that the victims involved in the incident were the 1-year-old twins, two 35-year-old women, and a 47-year-old woman.

Officials ask that anyone with information on this case or additional cases involving Allen contact Sarasota Police Detective Maria Llovia at 941-263-6836, Maria.Llovio@SarasotaFl.gov, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com