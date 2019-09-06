Sarasota woman, 22, wins $1K a week for life in scratch-off game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota woman has won $1,000 a week for life, according to the Florida Lottery.

Kylee Davis, 22, chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $810,000 after making the $2 gamble on the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game.

The overall odds of winning the game are one-in-4.43.

The winning ticket was purchased at Swift Shell, located at 2800 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.

“The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket,” lottery officials said.

