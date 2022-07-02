SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of people are expected for the 37th annual P1 Offshore Sarasota Grand Prix this weekend.

“These boats go up to 160 miles per hour, you see those flying along Lido Beach,” said Powerboat P1 Director Cole McGowan.

On Saturday, the event consisted of team practices, qualifications and races for smaller classes. Sunday is when big boats will hit the water.

“That’s when you see the big 160 miles per hour monsters,” McGown said. “Sunday is the big show, it’s all building up to Sunday.”

Fans like Absalom Ferguson look forward to the major races.

“You see a lot of the racing on TV, but now they are bringing it to you, you can’t beat it,” Ferguson said.

Races start at 8:30 A.M. Sunday.