SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — After agreeing on a three-year contract last September, the Sarasota Police Union, IUPA Local 6045, and the city of Sarasota are back at the negotiating table. But this time, it’s specifically over pay.

“We want to be able to pay people to be able to be a part of our community,” Eric Urbain said.

Urbain, president of the local chapter of the union, said his officers need more money to stay with the department.

“When we’re looking at trying to build our agency, build our numbers and stay ahead of the staffing deficit that’s happening all across the country,” Urbain said. “We want to make sure we’re getting the top people in those academy classes that are coming out.”

In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the city said, “Sarasota is very competitive regionally with law enforcement salaries. Since the current negotiation sessions with the IUPA bargaining unit started in April, the City has extended two proposed wage increases based on regional comparables. The union has made one offer with no supporting data.”

8 On Your Side looked into the starting pay for agencies around the Tampa Bay area. Sarasota police officers do make more ($61,000 per year) than Venice police ($53,322 per year). But that’s not as good as the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office ($64,537 per year).

Agency Pay Sarasota Police Department $61,000/year Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office $64,537/year Venice Police Department $53,322/year Lakeland Police Department $53,727/year St. Petersburg Police Department $62,067/year

Urbain says the city’s main competition is the sheriff’s office.

“We want to be competitive with them,” Urbain explained. “We feel as though the compensation being as it is, we’re doing the same job in each others’ yards, [it] should be comparable to one another.”

The city’s statement said, “Public safety is the highest priority for the city of Sarasota. Just last year, the city commission approved the unprecedented addition of 10 new police officer positions to the city’s budget, an investment of approximately $1.2 million.”