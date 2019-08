SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man they said stole from a jewelry store early Sunday morning.

The police department said the burglary occurred at a jewelry store on Main Street around 5:45 a.m. Police said the man got off with over $1,000 in jewelry.





If you recognize him, you’re urged to call Det. Revill at 941-954-7092.