Sarasota police looking for missing 15 year old

15-year-old Jeremiah Burgess

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jeremiah Burgess, who was last seen in the parking lot of a Bank of America in Sarasota on Saturday.

Police say Burgess’ last known location was at Fruitville Rd/N. Washington Blvd, Sarasota between 6:50 p.m. and 7:30 .m. He has not returned home since.

Burgess is described as having short curly black hair, brown eyes, standing at 5’5″ and weighing 110-120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray polo sweater, white undershirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burgess is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

