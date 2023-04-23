SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to SPD, an adult drowned in the 1900 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive just before 3 p.m.

Detectives said that the drowning was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

At this time, police have not yet released any details on the victim’s identity or how the drowning happened.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.